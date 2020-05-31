Akron Police says to ‘stay away’ from Hardesty Park for possible George Floyd protest

Akron Police Badge (Source: 19 News)
By Simon Hannig | May 31, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 6:18 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said to stay away from the Hardesty Park as a protest will be going on.

Police said the protest is being called peaceful, and there will also be a candlelight vigil, and they believe it is in response to the death of George Floyd.

The police said the traffic pattern changes will take effect between 5 p.m. to midnight tonight. They want to make aware of possible traffic pattern changes in the Wallhaven area west of Akron.

Be prepared for potential lane restrictions, detours, and back-ups, police said. Taking an alternate route around the area is suggested.

