Akron Police says to ‘stay away’ from Hardesty Park for possible George Floyd protest

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said to stay away from the Hardesty Park as a protest will be going on.
Police said the protest is being called peaceful, and there will also be a candlelight vigil, and they believe it is in response to the death of George Floyd.
The police said the traffic pattern changes will take effect between 5 p.m. to midnight tonight. They want to make aware of possible traffic pattern changes in the Wallhaven area west of Akron.
Be prepared for potential lane restrictions, detours, and back-ups, police said. Taking an alternate route around the area is suggested.
