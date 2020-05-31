Cleveland businesses closed indefinitely due to destruction from George Floyd protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses around Northeast Ohio are shut down, after some just reopened for the first time in months from the coronavirus crisis, since Saturday’s George Floyd protests erupted into violence and vandalism.
In the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in Memorial Day, Black Lives Matter Cleveland called for a “peaceful” protest at Williard Park in Downtown Cleveland at the FREE stamp.
However, protests turned violent when multiple Cleveland Police cruisers and city cars were set on fire, buildings and statues were vandalized with graphic graffiti, objects were thrown at businesses to break windows, and officers were struck with those objects, according to police.
Police said protesters also threw objects at the mounted unit and police horses.
Civilian and city cars around the Justice Center have also been vandalized and set on fire.
Businesses that are damaged or destroyed with broken windows and looted merchandise are now shut down in Downtown Cleveland.
However, shopping centers outside of Downtown Cleveland like Steelyard Commons in Newburgh Heights and Legacy Village in Beachwood are also closed on Sunday out of caution due to threats of vandalism.
The City of Cleveland instituted a curfew due to 'violence and unrest’ in the midst of the George Floyd protests erupting downtown by enacting a Proclamation of Civil Emergency from Civil Unrest.
The curfew on Sunday starts at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 31, to 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. for curfew goes until 8 a.m. Monday for vehicle and foot traffic.
Here is a list of some of the businesses and shopping centers shut down from the protests:
- Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue is closed indefinitely after it was vandalized by protesters.
Owner Kelly Kelly Kandah said she is “not ready to look at Colossal right now. As the boards went up early this morning I hardly recognized it.”
A Twitter user uploaded a video of a person breaking in the window.
- Geiger’s on Euclid Avenue is closed until further notice after the store’s windows were shattered and most of the merchandise was taken, according to Gordon Gieger, owner of the 88-year-old business.
Geiger said, "We are relieved that none of our associates was injured; all were safe at home when the incident took place.”
Geiger’s is evaluating the totality of the damage and will share plans for the future of the store after an analysis from the owners.
“Our city, our family and our business have been seriously impacted by the violence last night. We are saddened by this event, but gratified that no one was injured,” said Chas Geiger. “We firmly believe in the rights of all Americans to free speech and peaceful assembly. It disturbs us that the genuine message of lawful, orderly protestors has been obscured by the unwarranted, violent actions of those who would use a tragedy for personal gain.”
This video of protestors looting was posted on Twitter.
- Heinen’s on Euclid Avenue will remain closed until further notice after it closed its doors at 4 p.m. on Saturday so all of their associates could return home safely.
The grocery store said it will let customers know when it will reopen as soon as they gather more information.
Instagram’s @cledowntown captured this photo of a broken window and merchandise scattered on the floor of the store that is right next to Geiger’s.
- Legacy Village is closed on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution due to recent threats made to area shopping centers.”
- Steelyard Commons confirmed their stores are closed until further notice. Officers have the entrances blocked to cars.
However, the City of Newburgh Heights confirmed protests were scheduled to take place there at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
