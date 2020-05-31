Cleveland Coast Guard, Fire Department unable to find male who jumped in water overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said an unknown male has been reported missing after he jumped into the water overnight and couldn’t be found.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the male jumped in the water at Elm Street and Riverbed Street around 2 a.m.
When he didn’t surface, the Cleveland Fire Department and the Coast Guard searched for him, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
However, first responders were unable to find him.
Call police if you have any information on this incident.
