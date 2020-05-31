Downtown Cleveland curfew starts at noon Sunday and remains in effect through Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has enacted a noon curfew for downtown Cleveland after peaceful protests turned violent Saturday.
The curfew goes until 8 a.m. Monday for vehicle and foot traffic.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams made the announcement during a news conference on Facebook live just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
The mayor said city workers will work with the Downtown Alliance to clean up the damage.
“We will bring in our people to do clean up and board up,” said Mayor Jackson.
“I want to thank the folks who came down and demonstrated peacefully," said Chief Calvin Williams. "They didn’t cause us an issue. There was a large group of folks who had no intent on being peaceful in this thing and that caused all of our problems here downtown.”
The chief is encouraging people to stay away from downtown and downtown residents to stay inside their homes.
