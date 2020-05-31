Cleveland Police: 7 people shot in city within 10 hours unrelated to protest activity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed seven people were shot in this city in six separate incidents unrelated to protest activity between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.
Here is a description of the events provided by Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
Saturday
3:57 p.m.
Two males were shot in the 12700 block of Farringdon Avenue and driven to University Hospitals.
Their conditions are unknown.
Police did not confirm if any arrests have been made or suspects identified.
8:35 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
An unknown age male was driven to MetroHealth Hospital at 8:35 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the face from a rubber bullet.
Ten minutes later, an unknown age female was driven to MetroHealth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face from a rubber bullet as well.
Their conditions are unknown.
Two separate Injury to Person reports were completed.
It is unknown where they were shot with the rubber bullets.
While Sgt. Ciaccia said this report does not include protest activity, 19 News crews captured rubber bullets being shot by authorities on camera during the protest in Downtown Cleveland.
11:37
A 20-year-old was shot twice in the back by an unknown suspect.
Cleveland EMS took him to University Hospitals in unknown condition.
Sunday
12 a.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the right arm by an unknown at West 58th Street and Storer Avenue.
He was driven to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition.
12:10 a.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the knee downtown and driven to Cleveland Clinic in an unknown condition.
Police did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
1:35 a.m.
A 48-yar-old man was shot in the foot in the 4100 block of East 143rd Street.
EMS took him to University Hospital in an unknown condition.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.