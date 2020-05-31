Cleveland State University suffers damage during protests from Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University has suffered damage due to the protests from Saturday, the university announced Sunday.
The university said none of the students, or staff on campus were injured, and the university police were present to ensure their safety.
Four CSU buildings along Euclid Avenue sustained minimal damage, including broken windows and graffiti, the university said. CSU Facilities Services employees were on-site Sunday morning to assess the damage and make needed repairs.
Until further notice, only designated essential employees are allowed on campus. Any students, faculty or staff on campus or in other areas of downtown are reminded to adhere to the city of Cleveland’s curfew, from noon Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, and to shelter in place during that time. Any members of the CSU community downtown who have imminent concerns for their safety should call 911 or call CSU Police at 216-687-2020.
“The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is our most important priority,” said Cleveland State President Harlan Sands, who visited the campus this morning said in a released statement.
