18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,592 citywide.
Health officials reported no new deaths in the city, which brings the total cumulative dead to 50 citywide.
CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can view the Ohio’s latest numbers below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map of confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
