RTA buses re-routed around downtown due to city-mandated curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As RTA buses do not have access to downtown, all west side buses will terminate at the Red Line West 25th Station, and all side buses will terminate at Tri-C Metro Campus, at East 30th and Community College, the RTA said Sunday night.
The downtown central business district, the main office of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, 1240 West 6th Street, will be closed Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2.
Employees are being relocated to other locations or are working remotely. Any customers or visitors with business at the main office are being asked to reschedule their visit for another day.
The RTA customer service center at Tower City will also be closed.
To access crosstown trips, customers may travel on the Red Line between the East 34th Street Campus Station and the West 25th Street Station.
Tower City Station is closed until further notice.
