The Soldiers and Sailors monument was vandalized after Saturday’s protest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a place filled with Ohio’s culture, but on Saturday the Soldiers & Sailors home had clean up crews outside of its facility to help with damages from Saturday’s vandalism.
Ted Prasse president of the monument commission was shocked especially after the nice deed he and his staff did.
“Well we spent the day yesterday planting flowers part of our goal is that we come together as community members so we had a lot of people come down and had that disrupted and the monument vandalized," he said.
So far there is a lot of graffiti, the sand stone was spray painted & the sand stone carvings have also been broken from people throwing glass.
But that’s not all.
“Sadly we’ve also had somebody steal the American Flag and that saddens us because it’s something that’s a piece of art history," Prasse added.
Tim Daley the executive director has a descendant on the monument.
“For the disregard of it is very personal to me we will get through this the crucible of the American Civil war was the crucible that allowed us to develop our identity as American," he said.
No word yet on when the clean up process will be completed.
The damages are still being assessed.
