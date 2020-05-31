On this day in 2007: LeBron James scores 25 straight points in win against Detroit Pistons in game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James on this day in 2007 scored 25 straight points en route, defeating the Detroit Pistons in game five of the Eastern Conference.
James scored the Cleveland Cavaliers 25 straight points, including 29 out of the teams last 30 during the final 16-minute stretch. Oh yeah, James hit the game-winning layup with .02 seconds left in overtime.
James final stat line of the night was 48 points (18/33 from the field), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
You can watch James highlights below from the game.
