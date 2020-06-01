Akron police arrest 4 people during weekend protests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a total of four people were arrested during weekend protests.
Two people were arrested by Akron police and two people were arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s deputies.
Akron police arrested a 19-year-old man for criminal damaging and a 26-year-old man for vandalism.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old man for riot and disorderly conduct.
Akron police added there were just a few incidents of vandalism reported over the weekend.
Roads in the immediate area of downtown Akron remain closed to vehicular traffic.
Police closed the roads Saturday morning.
