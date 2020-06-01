10 arrested at Canton protest, police say very minimal damage (MUG SHOTS)

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police officers said 10 protesters were arrested during a Friday night protest regarding the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
Canton police said they had very minimal vandalism damage.
Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei was at the Friday protest and told the group he stands behind their right to protest during times like this and thanked the citizens for doing so peacefully.
The group also received plenty of people driving by who honked their horns.
