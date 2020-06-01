Arrested protesters in Cleveland mostly local, not from outside of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police chief, like many leaders in cities across the country, said over the weekend most protesters were from out of the state of Ohio, but it turns out those who were arrested are actually from Northeast Ohio.
Monday inside the courtroom, those facing felony charges from the protests appeared before a judge by video monitor as the court tries to keep contact and crowds down during the pandemic.
Of the nearly 40 people charged with felonies--from breaking and entering to aggravated riot-- were from the area Cleveland and some of its suburbs: North Olmsted, Mentor, Westlake, Cleveland Heights, Elyria and Ashtabula.
19 Investigates got a hold of the Cuyahoga County jail roster which showed all arrests from this past Saturday and Sunday.
Not all of those arrests were protest-related, but out of more than 100 people arrested, no one listed an out of state address.
Again, we found most people arrested were from Cleveland and surrounding suburbs, and one person was from Columbus.
Some protesters were arrested by police for aggravated riot, breaking and entering, vandalism and even breaking curfew.
Those arrested entered a plea and many of them bonded out of jail.
It’s entirely possible some of these hundreds of protesters in Cleveland were from out of state.
We reached out to Cleveland Police for a comment and we’re waiting to hear back.
