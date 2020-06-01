City of Cleveland clarifies who are exempted during the city-mandated curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland clarified Monday evening that credentialed media, along with the residents of the restricted areas, essential medical personnel, and essential city personnel are exempted from the order.
You can view the full modified order of the Proclamation of Civil Emergency (Civil Unrest) here. This was a clarification in the second modification.
Traffic restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. All freeway exit ramps into downtown will be closed with the exception of those from I-90 onto Carnegie Avenue and Chester Avenue eastbound, although these may be intermittently closed, the city said. Central Business District road closures as well as those affecting Ohio City can be accessed via the maps here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.