As cleanup continues downtown Cleveland, volunteers are reminded they’re not exempt from curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a curfew still in effect, police are reminding volunteers to avoid the urge to clean up downtown Cleveland after this weekend’s protests.
“There will be no community volunteer clean up efforts during the curfew. All future clean up opportunities will be coordinated through the Downtown Cleveland Alliance,” the Cleveland Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.
Volunteers helped clean up on Sunday, before the curfew went into effect.
The curfew is scheduled to end at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
It was put into place Saturday after violence ensued during protests over George Floyd’s death.
“I’ve never seen not one soul walking around. Not one bus, not one police car. This is unbelievable,” said Nelson White, who we talked to as he was walking to a bus stop near West 6th Street and Frankfort Avenue.
Across the street is upscale Italian restaurant Johnny’s Downtown. Its windows and doors are completely boarded up in an effort to prevent looting and vandalism.
“It’s a staple downtown Cleveland,” White said. “All the windows are busted out, I’ve never seen it before. It’s a classy joint.”
Down the street at Bar Louie, a father and son duo were boarding up the windows.
“It felt like we were in the day after a war or something. It’s that shocking. At first I was just like, ‘oh it’s not that bad,’ but when you’re here where there are always a lot of people hustling and bustling, I felt like, ‘man,’ it probably wasn’t this bad at the height of COVID,” said Doug Carter of Carter Remodeling.
He said he and his were working on a job in Mentor when they were called to help.
“The urgency, so nobody breaks in to steal or loot. Or [commits] more vandalism inside," Carter added.
