Cleveland locked down after peaceful protests turned violent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is closed.
That’s the general message from Cleveland’s Mayor Frank Jackson, who extended a curfew in the city to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The curfew was put into place Saturday after violence ensued during protests over George Floyd’s death.
So what does that curfew mean?
It means the central business district and the West 25th Market district are closed.
Mayor Jackson is calling on all businesses in the area to shut down.
It also means no walks or jogs or even driving through downtown Cleveland.
Police and state troopers are blocking off entrances and will not be letting people through.
There are the exceptions:
- People going to their home
- People traveling for medical care or their safety
- People going to and from work
- Anyone who lives downtown
Mayor Jackson is asking all residents to stay inside.
