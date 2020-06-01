Cleveland NAACP chapter receive threats over weekend protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Danielle Sydnor was there on Saturday for the George Floyd protests in Cleveland.
The president of the Cleveland NAACP tells 19 News, she remembers the moments when some turned it from peaceful to disruptive.
“To see folks in the back of the crowd, that were throwing projectiles, it got to the point where I was yelling at folks and saying if this is what you’re gonna do, you need to go home. There’s no place for that in the movement. We know that for us to advance causes we need to not incite any violence because unfortunately, disproportionately, it’s going to impact black protesters," said Sydnor.
So far Cleveland police have arrested more than 60 people over the weekend with more expected.
Monday morning at the Justice Center, some were charged with aggravated rioting to vandalism and violating the city' curfew.
Sydnor said it’s frustrating to watch when she believes there were many who had positive intentions
Some of those affiliated with the peaceful protest are now getting threats.
“Voicemails I’ve listened to this morning where people are calling and threatening us at the NAACP, threatening black people in general because they think that we were the ones and the sole people that were down there looting and breaking glass and that’s not the narrative that’s the truth, people of all races and I specifically saw white men who were doing it as well," said Sydnor.
“With everything that happened, how do you make sure the message isn’t lost?” asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.
“I think the way that we keep the correct message at the forefront is to continue to show the images of solidarity. Continue to show the chants and the marches and the posters and the families and kids that came out together," she said.
