Cleveland police arrest person with ‘incendiary device’ downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said officers arrested a person with an “incendiary device” in downtown over the weekend.
Williams said officers acted on information from the community.
According to Williams, the man was “seeking to commit arson”.
Williams did not release any information on the explosive device or where the suspect was arrested.
The suspect’s name has also not yet been released.
FBI agents assisted with the arrest.
