Cleveland police say some violent protesters are from out of town; over 60 arrests made with more expected to be announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - So far, police have announced 66 arrests in protests that happened on Saturday.
We’re expecting updated numbers Monday morning on those arrests.
Charges range from aggravated rioting to vandalism and even violating the city’s curfew.
In total, 23 fires were set, including a couple of police cars.
20 people were also injured during the protests and had to be taken to local hospitals.
The City is working with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance to find out just how much damage was done to the downtown area.
Police are looking for anyone to help them by alerting them of any other plans.
Chief Calvin Williams says a tip to the city Crimestoppers line helped stop someone looking to commit arson downtown with an incendiary device.
Police are expected to give more info on that arrest Monday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.