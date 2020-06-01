Commuter Cast: Cleveland on lockdown following weekend protests, drivers avoiding blockades

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A violent weekend has shutdown downtown Cleveland Tuesday.
Drivers will not be able to gain access to the city unless they are listed under the following:
- People going to their home
- People traveling for medical care or their safety
- People going to and from work
- Anyone who lives downtown
There are plenty of closures and Traffic Reporter Jamis Sullivan is in to give everyone a full breakdown, and temperatures are on the rise this week after a weekend cool down.
Why did Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak make Wednesday a First Alert weather day on Wednesday? He’s in now to break it down.
