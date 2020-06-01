Downtown Cleveland businesses left picking up the pieces after weekend vandalism, riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Karl Abounader spent Sunday and Monday picking up the pieces after vandals smashed windows and broke into his restaurants, damaging signs and stealing food and liquor.
“At 4 o’clock I locked up. I thought it was over. Done," says Abounader. "After 5 o’clock, hell broke loose.”
Karl and his son, Anthony, spent Monday taking inventory of the losses
“They stole whatever they can. They drank whatever they can and they broke a lot,” he says “They were having a party, enjoying themselves.”
Abounader came from Lebanon more than 50 years ago, working in the restaurant business since he came to the United States as a 19-year-old.
“It’s not our fault. We worked our lives to have something and they come in a trash it? It’s terrible.”
Abounader’s not sure when he’ll be able to reopen, again.
“It is a double-whammy," he says. "It was COVID-19 and then we get this on top of it? Now, I don’t know how long before I can open up. I’m sick to my stomach.”
Inn of the Barristers has been open for nearly 30 years across the street from the Justice Center.
