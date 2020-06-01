Drivers ignoring downtown Cleveland blockades

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are trying to gain access to downtown Clevleand by simply driving around the city’s blockades.
The Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras spotted drivers on I-90 at the Chester exit, ignoring the blockade and attempting to go around it.
Some of the only exits into the city are at E. 55th St and W. 25th St., but police will greet drivers and most likely tell them to turn around.
Police and state troopers are blocking off entrances and will not be letting people through.
There are the exceptions:
- People going to their home
- People traveling for medical care or their safety
- People going to and from work
- Anyone who lives downtown
Clevleand police say that people spotted outside are subject to arrests.
