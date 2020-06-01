FIRST ALERT DAY: Wednesday for severe storm potential

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A First Alert Day has been put out for Wednesday.
The latest data is indicating rain and storms in the morning, but this round is expected to not be severe.
The afternoon will be warm and humid.
A cold front tracking through. Another round of thunderstorms develops in the afternoon.
These could go severe with heavy rain, wind damage, and hail being the main threats.
The thinking, as of now, is the best risk of severe storms will be south of Cleveland.
Things could change as new data comes in. The 19 First Alert Team will be monitoring this for you.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.