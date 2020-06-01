19 First Alert Weather: Heating up for Tuesday, storms return on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Has this been a nice day or what?
Get out and enjoy it, if you’re able to.
It is, after all, the first day of Meteorological Summer!
(The months of June, July, and August.)
Temperatures will gradually fall into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
The only fly in the ointment will be a few showers moving through after 11:00 PM.
Rain will move out of the area by 9:00 AM Tuesday.
Tuesday will turn out to be a beautiful day, despite the morning rain.
Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.
Clouds will slowly decrease through the day.
Our next shot for widespread rain will come on Wednesday, as a cold front moves through the area.
Due to this cold front, we have issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
Scattered storms will be moving during, particularly during the afternoon.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
