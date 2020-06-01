Fugitive of the Week is wanted by Barberton Police for involvement in a shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now offering a reward for information for Malik McCain, 22, who is wanted by Barberton Police for his involvement in a shooting.
His involvement in a shooting resulted in Sharod Whitaker, 33, of being shot multiple times, officials said.
The incident occurred on May 17 near the 300 block of Michigan Place, Barberton, Ohio. McCain, 22, is described is six feet tall and weighing 146 pounds. McCain’s last known address is near the 13700 block of Maple Leaf Drive, in Garfield Heights.
Officials said McCain is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information in reference to McCain, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
