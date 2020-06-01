Independent contractor for Northeast Ohio company arrested for driving truck into crowd of Minneapolis protesters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man arrested for driving a tanker truck into protesters marching across a Minneapolis interstate bridge was an independent contractor for a company in Northeast Ohio.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said Bogdan Vechirko sped towards marchers on I-35 who were protesting the death of George Floyd over the weekend in Minneapolis.
The 35-year-old suspect was an independent contractor for Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., according to the company based in North Canton.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said there were no serious injuries reported among the protesters.
Vechirko was pulled from the truck and assaulted by protesters before being hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.
The Kenan Advantage Group provided a statement regarding the incident:
It’s unclear at this time if Vechirko’s actions were intentional, investigators say.
Records from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office show that Vechirko is being held in jail without bond on a probable cause assault charge.
