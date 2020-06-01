Independent contractor for Northeast Ohio company arrested for driving truck into crowd of Minneapolis protesters

Independent contractor for Northeast Ohio company arrested for driving truck into crowd of Minneapolis protesters
Bogdan Vechirko (Source: CNN Newsource/Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | June 1, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 10:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man arrested for driving a tanker truck into protesters marching across a Minneapolis interstate bridge was an independent contractor for a company in Northeast Ohio.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said Bogdan Vechirko sped towards marchers on I-35 who were protesting the death of George Floyd over the weekend in Minneapolis.

The 35-year-old suspect was an independent contractor for Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., according to the company based in North Canton.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said there were no serious injuries reported among the protesters.

Vechirko was pulled from the truck and assaulted by protesters before being hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The Kenan Advantage Group provided a statement regarding the incident:

"Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week. We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, MN during recent protests. Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers.

We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts as the investigation is in its early stages. We will comment further once we have more information."

It’s unclear at this time if Vechirko’s actions were intentional, investigators say.

Records from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office show that Vechirko is being held in jail without bond on a probable cause assault charge.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.