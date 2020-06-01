Is the message of justice for George Floyd getting lost in violent protests and riots?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An otherwise peaceful protest can turn violent and destructive in a flash. The original reason can get lost in the smoke.
“If we’re not careful the legitimate protest over the excessive use of force in many cases, not just with respect with George Floyd, will be overshadowed by the morning news of burning buildings and pointless, senseless looting."
Longtime clergy and former Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Foreman the Reverend Marvin Mc Mickle sees a threat to the message of police brutality getting lost in lawlessness.
“I’m not sure if this is being done by the same group of people or if there’s a daytime shift that does the peaceful protest and a nighttime crowd that moves in with the express purpose of sowing seeds of conflict," Reverend Mc Mickle said.
“The rioting the looting the destruction of physical property is not what any organizer for any movement across this country has been about," he continued.
Danielle Sydnor is the president of the Cleveland Branch of NAACP. It’s has been around for more than 100 years and it has dealt with police excessive use of force and people dove-tailing on its protest to achieve their own ends.
“How do we make sure the message doesn’t get lost about Justice for George? I think the way that we do ensure the message continues to stay top of mind and front and center is to continue to share the images of the positive things that came out of the protest and rallies," Sydnor said. "You saw people of all faiths of all races, all ages come together and stand in solidarity and I just continue to ask the media to find those images, find the messages and the posts where people are coming together. They’re chanting together. They’re asking to hold folks accountable and then also I think the way we keep the message at the forefront is we continue call on our elected officials to have oversight and accountability.”
Both Reverend Mc Mickle and Danielle Sydnor agree, it’s easy for a good message to get lost in a bad crowd’s destructive actions.
