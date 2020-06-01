Is the message of justice for George Floyd getting lost in violent protests and riots?

“How do we make sure the message doesn’t get lost about Justice for George? I think the way that we do ensure the message continues to stay top of mind and front and center is to continue to share the images of the positive things that came out of the protest and rallies," Sydnor said. "You saw people of all faiths of all races, all ages come together and stand in solidarity and I just continue to ask the media to find those images, find the messages and the posts where people are coming together. They’re chanting together. They’re asking to hold folks accountable and then also I think the way we keep the message at the forefront is we continue call on our elected officials to have oversight and accountability.”