Lorain Police Department joins protesters and talks police, community reforms

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department didn't shy away from peaceful protestors on Saturday, promising a better relationship with the community and changes with how police handle situations.
The peaceful protest was one of the hundreds going on around the country after the death of George Floyd.
The difference between the Lorain protest and others was the unity and open dialogue with the Lorain Police Department and the community.
The Lorain Police Department was seen marching and speaking to protesters about what the department plans to do in order to help the community and police relations.
"We refuse to have a police brutality incident here," said a Lorain Officer to the demonstrators. "We understand two things, even though its a brutality problem, it's bigger than that, it's a relationship problem."
The officer then announced to the crowd that effective immediately, the Lorain Police Department will have a "Use of force advisory board."
The police department said that the board would consist of Lorain community activists and leaders as well as law enforcement officials in order to offer more for the community and to better relations with police.
There was one arrest during the Lorain protest, but police said that the man had some psychological issues and was not on the medication at the time.
There was no damage or violence during the protests, and Lorain police mentioned how proud they were of how the community handled the demonstration.
Lorain Police Chief, Jim McCann, also marched with protestors and knelt in solidarity with them.
The powerful picture can be seen below.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.