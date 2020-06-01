May 2020 was the fourth wettest May on record in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Welcome to Meteorological Summer, the months of June, July, and August.
As we roll into June, I'd like to look back on May, which was a very interesting weather month.
It was also a record breaking month, in terms of rainfall in Cleveland.
We’ll start with temperatures.
If you'll recall, the month began on a very chilly note.
The average temperature for the first 15 days of the month was only 49 degrees.
12 of those 15 days were below normal!
Temperatures did warm up at the end of the month, the exception being this past weekend, the 30th and 31st.
We had several days with temperatures well into the 80s from the 25th through the 28th.
We finished the month with an average temperature of 57.9 degrees in Cleveland.
That's just 1.9 degrees below normal.
May was also very wet.
We finished the month with 6.93 inches of rain in Cleveland.
That is 3.66 inches above normal.
May 2020 will go down in the record books as the fourth wettest May on record in Cleveland.
I should add that it wasn't just May that was wet.
It was Meteorological Spring as a whole.
From March 1st through May 31st, we accumulated 16.04 inches of rain in Cleveland.
That makes Meteorological Spring 2020 the third wettest Meteorological Spring on record in Cleveland.
You may have blocked this from your memory, but we also had some snow in May.
We accumulated 0.5 inches of snow at Cleveland-Hopkins in May.
That makes May 2020 the fifth snowiest May on record in Cleveland.
