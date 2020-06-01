3 new COVID-19 deaths in Cleveland; 20 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday three residents have died due to coronavirus in the city, and the total cumulative dead is now at 53 citywide.
The new deaths include two women and a man whose ages range from their 50s to their 70s, health officials said.
Health officials said there are 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,612 confirmed cases citywide.
CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
You can read the update for Ohio’s COVID-19 numbers below.
For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
