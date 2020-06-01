Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and milder today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered to our southeast this morning. I’m expecting a good deal of sun today. The air is pretty dry for the season. There will be just some high, wispy clouds around, especially this afternoon. The air mass is warming. Afternoon temperatures will be between 70 to 75 degrees making for a very comfortable day. A warm front is approaching tonight. The sky will turn cloudy and rain will be in the area. The best risk of rain is overnight into early tomorrow morning. Some embedded thunder will be in there as well. A milder night ahead as we fall into the 50s.