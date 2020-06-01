Ohio daycares, banquet centers reopen this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Daycares and banquet halls are among Ohio businesses reopening this week after they were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
Daycare and child care centers were permitted to resume operations Sunday with social distancing and other virus precauations.
They are required to reduce the number of children in each classroom and intensify cleaning and handwashing practices.
Providers will wear masks, daily temperature taking will be routine and anyone with a temp of more than 100-degrees has to go home.
Only 9 children will be allowed in classes. In infant rooms, only six children will be allowed
Catering and banquet centers may reopen starting Monday.
Banquet and catering halls can now hold events like wedding receptions with a cap of 300 people if they meet required safety protocols currently in place for restaurants.
The state’s ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people remains in place at least through July 1, according to the latest health order Dr. Amy Acton signed on Friday, so tables must be 6 feet apart with no more than 10 people per table.
Since congregating is prohibited, that likely would eliminate dance floors in most facilities.
Self-service buffets or salad bars also not allowed. Buffets must be staffed by workers serving food.
Weddings have always been permitted and that will continue without restriction on the number of guests at the ceremonies, Gov. Mike DeWine’s staff has said. Those are often religious ceremonies, which are protected by First Amendment Rights.
But if you are attending or hosting your own reception outside or in a backyard, the state’s mass gathering ban would cap it at 10 people.
While 95% of the state’s economy has now reopened, most of Ohio’s indoor and outdoor entertainment venues and recreation facilities remain shut down.
Gov. Mike DeWine said in a recent interview on “Meet the Press," however, Ohio isn’t ready for mass gatherings at places such as Cedar Point amusement park.
DeWine is expected to address entertainment venues during one of his daily news conferences in Columbus this week.
But under the new health order his administration’s top health official signed Friday, most of those will remain closed through July 1.
The order extends a ban on most mass gatherings of more than 10 people and the closure of “all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, playgrounds, funplexes, theme parks, concert and music halls, and country clubs or social clubs.”
Festivals, carnivals, stadiums, auditoriums, and arenas are included in the order.
