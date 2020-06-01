Ohio’s coronavirus death toll increases by 51 to 2,206; at least 35,984 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 2,206 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 35,984 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
As of June 1, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 5,933 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is primarily being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,483 cases and 213 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,112 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,569 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
