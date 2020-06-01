Owner of Colossal Cupcakes explains how her staff ran for safety during Saturday’s protest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kelly Kandah was terrified when she was inside of her store Colossal Cupcake with four other employees as the chaos took place during Saturday’s protest on Euclid Avenue where many other businesses were vandalized.
They did what they could to seek safety.
“They started throwing bricks and tools at me and one of the people leaped towards me so I ran into the back and locked myself with the staff into the bathroom," said Kandah.
Kandah said the shop is unrecognizable.
“There’s smoke damage, there’s wall damage, everything that’s glass in here is gone doors, windows, & fixtures," she added.
Kandah doesn’t know when she’ll be able to open back again.
She said she has insurance but it will not cover everything.
Eric Allard lives right above the cupcake shop.
“Yeah so for the worker’s complete sympathy and there were other individuals that were trying to protect their businesses and they have every right to do that but what do we do to help uproot the underlying cause that people are frustrated with," he said.
Kandah wishes that even with the pandemic and this latest blow to her business she can open by the end of the summer.
“I’m for the cause just not the riots," she said.
