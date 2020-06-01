Peaceful protests in East Cleveland pointing out past violence in city and police reform

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents were in front of City hall to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, one week after dying in the hands of police custody. The crowd was small, but their message was loud and clear.
There was a heavy police presence, from an otherwise very peaceful protest in downtown East Cleveland. Justyn Anderson organized the protest. “We need something in East Cleveland, because we have been victim to a lot of police brutality,” said Anderson.
In November 2012, Timothy Russell and Melissa Williams were killed by officers in a parking lot of an East Cleveland Middle School. The unarmed couple was shot 137 times by police. The case gained national attention, sparking protest. Anderson says that incident, along with other violence has put his city in a negative light. And today’s march was something positive Anderson says, “We are still here for them. We are listening to them and we will not be silent.”
There’s strength in numbers and on Monday, they hope their strength will lead to change. ”Hope that we can create a type of change in this country because there needs to be a restructuring of the system." says Anderson.
