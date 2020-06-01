2 suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man during motorcycle sale, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say two people are in custody for the deadly shooting of a man during a motorcycle sale.
According to the police, officers responded to Vandalia Avenue near Fulton Road on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators found the 23-year-old man in the backyard suffering from gunshot wounds to his arms and chest.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to MetroHealth Hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.
During the investigation, police learned that the victim was selling a motorcycle to one of the suspects. He was shot during an altercation that occurred.
Police arrested two suspect, both 19 years old. Their names and criminal charges were not provided by Cleveland police.
The incident is still under investigation.
