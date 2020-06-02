2 Akron women charged for stealing over $2000 worth of merchandise from store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron women are being accused of stealing $2,200 thousand worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
25-year-old Tiazhane Grant and 23-year-old Raelynn Greene were arrested on theft charges Monday afternoon.
Akron police were called to the Dick’s Sporting Goods on the 400 block of Howe Ave. Monday afternoon for a theft.
A store employee said Grant and Greene entered the store and loaded over $2200.00 worth of merchandise into a shopping cart.
The suspects attempted to push the shopping cart full of merchandise out of the store.
When confronted by store security, they left the shopping cart behind and fled the scene in a black Jeep Patriot, according to police.
Police later found the vehicle on Fairbanks Plaza.
Grant and Greene were arrested, after admitting to attempting to steal the merchandise.
