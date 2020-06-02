Bay Village police stand in solidarity with protester

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village man was peacefully protesting when police received a call about him being “suspicious."
Instead of questioning the man or detaining him police said they decided to stand with him in solidarity.
Bay Village Police said that a call came into their department that a suspicious man was walking on Wolf Road westbound toward Dover Center Road.
When police drove by the area, they saw the man peacefully protesting.
They passed him by and exchanged generous waving gestures.
Bay Village police say that they later saw the man walking by the police station, asked him if he wanted water, and took a picture with him.
