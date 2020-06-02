Chapel Hill Mall remains closed after jewelry store robbed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said six-10 thieves smashed display cases at a jewelry store inside Chapel Hill Mall on Monday afternoon.
Akron police said the group walked into the Gold N Diamonds Jewelry Store around 1:45 p.m.
After destroying the cases, police said the suspects ran out with an unknown amount of jewelry.
Police do not have any suspect descriptions and are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490.
Callers can remain anonymous.
According to Chapel Hill Mall’s website, the mall remains closed until further notice “due to the looting”.
