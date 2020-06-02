Children rolled up their sleeves to get Cleveland back on track after Saturday’s protest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Impacted by the vandalism, Mkayla Rowell rolled up her sleeves and started cleaning up downtown Cleveland.
She's a part of Wade Park Ambassadors, a youth leadership group from Wade Park School.
"It makes me feel good, I feel like a good person,” she said.
Dr. Lee Buddy Jr. has been leading his school during this tough time.
First he had to talk to the kids about Covid-19 and virtual learning and now the protests.
"Just seeing the destruction take place in downtown Cleveland was devastating, but our kids are troopers, and as soon as they got down here, they were all hands on deck,” he said.
Life lessons affecting these kids that are already making a difference in their lives.
Taking a look at all the mess, the teens chose to beautify the city they love and respect.
The students had seen pictures of the protest.
Buddy didn't think it was a good idea to take them because of safety reasons.
On Monday, the children were seen sweeping away the broken pieces of glass with gloves and masks on.
It’s a powerful message being conveyed by these young children.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.