Cleveland mayor: ‘I probably deserve a B’ for city’s handling of downtown protests (poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When 19 News asked how Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson would grade his office on how it handled the protests over the weekend he thinks it was done pretty well.
“I don’t do self-assessment like that, you have to do that for me, and if you give me a C, I probably deserve a B,” said Jackson. “We did our job, and continue to do our job, our goal and whole person is to ensure the health and safety of the city and to protect lives and property, that’s our whole purpose.”
More than 90 people were arrested during Saturday’s demonstration.
On Tuesday afternoon, the mayor’s office did extend downtown Cleveland’s curfew from June 2 until June 5.
Jackson and Williams seem to agree on the extension of the curfew.
