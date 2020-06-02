Cleveland officials investigating if those arrested in weekend protests came from out of state, used fake addresses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have launched an investigation to see if those who were arrested in Saturday’s protests were from out of the state of Ohio and used fake addresses.
Many protesters who were arrested on Saturday and Sunday were arraigned inside of a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Monday.
It turns out those who were arrested are actually from Northeast Ohio despite what police initially believed.
Monday inside the courtroom, those facing felony charges from the protests appeared before a judge by video monitor as the court tries to keep contact and crowds down during the pandemic.
Of the nearly 40 people charged with felonies, from breaking and entering to aggravated riot, were from the area Cleveland and some of its suburbs: North Olmsted, Mentor, Westlake, Cleveland Heights, Elyria, and Ashtabula.
Not all of those arrests were protest-related, but out of more than 100 people arrested, no one listed an out of state address.
Some protesters were arrested by police for aggravated riot, breaking and entering, vandalism, and even breaking curfew.
Those arrested entered a plea, and many of them bonded out of jail.
It’s entirely possible some of these hundreds of protesters in Cleveland were from out of state.
