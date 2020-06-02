Cleveland Teachers Union express concerns about returning to in-person classes next fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are still dealing with the Coronavirus Pandemic and Cleveland teachers are trying to figure out the safest way to educate their students come next fall.
Sheri Obrenski is head of the Cleveland Teachers Union which represents nearly 5,000 teachers and school staff in our area.
She says some teachers are eager to get back into the classroom, while others are a little more reluctant.
“Folks who are in higher risk categories are understandably concerned about their health and also the health of their family members,” said Obrenski.
Obrenski says it’s been a waiting game when it comes to guidance from state health and education officials on how to safely reopen classrooms.
“So I think we are trying to get as much data as we can, so we can make informed decisions... to come up with a plan that will keep our students and our workers safe,” said Obrenski.
Obrenski also shared her thoughts on what she thinks in-person classes will be like in the fall.
“We can expect students to be seated further a part, not too many students in the classroom,” she said.
Teachers are still thinking of ways to safely serve meals to the students and how they will keep them separated in the hall.
Obrenski says the ultimate goal is to make sure kids are safe while they are learning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.