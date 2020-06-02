Commuter Cast: Cleveland’s curfew still in effect, here’s what to expect on roadways Tuesday morning

By Alan Rodges | June 2, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 7:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A violent weekend has shutdown downtown Cleveland until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers will not be able to gain access to the city unless they are listed under the following:

  • People going to their home
  • People traveling for medical care or their safety
  • People going to and from work
  • Anyone who lives downtown
There are plenty of closures and Traffic Reporter Jamis Sullivan is in to give everyone a full breakdown, and temperatures are on the rise this week after a weekend cool down.

Why did Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak make Wednesday a First Alert weather day on Wednesday? He’s in now to break it down.

