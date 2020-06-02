Curfew for downtown Cleveland extended into Wednesday; overnight restrictions will continue until June 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The emergency curfew enforced following violent protests over the death of George Floyd has been extended until Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.
Additional measures will be enforced from June 3 to June 5, according to Cleveland police.
- Restricted area will be OPEN from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Restricted area will be CLOSED from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The initial curfew went into effect on Saturday night and lasted into Sunday morning with an additional measure being enacted for portions of downtown Cleveland and Ohio City into the week, giving business owners and city officials the opportunity to clean up the damage left behind.
Cleveland police and the National Guard have blocked access ways leading into the sealed off perimeter, allowing only essential workers and residents in the area to get past the checkpoints.
Rioters clashed with police on Saturday in reaction to the death of the Minneapolis man’s death while in police custody.
Windows were shattered and buildings were covered in graffiti throughout the downtown area.
