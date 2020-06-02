Curfews such as Cleveland’s do work, according to Ohio security expert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city has extended the curfew for downtown Cleveland until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and it will take effect again at 8 p.m., blocking entrance to the city overnight through Friday.
“Having a curfew is a really good idea, especially continuing the curfew after you squelched all the protesting and violence,” says Tim Dimoff, a security expert and founder of SACS Consulting & Investigative Services, Inc.
“You can establish a curfew now that all these incidents have happened, and if anybody violates the curfews or starts to violate, you can start to nip that in the bud early," Dimoff added. "But once the crowd’s there and you declare a curfew, it’s really hard to clear the streets when you got hundreds of people already there.”
An initially peaceful Black Lives Matter rally became unruly on Saturday, resulting in arrests, cars set on fire, vandalism, graffiti, and looting in downtown.
The city enacted the curfew following those events.
