Decision for 'most’ Ohio zoos, museums will be 'good news’; announcement to come on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is nearing the moment to share a decision on the state’s museums and zoos during the coronavirus emergency.
The governor said he will make an announcement on Thursday regarding the reopenings, and for most facilities, it will be “good news,” according to DeWine during Tuesday’s press conference.
Gov. DeWine said the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board has been tasked with forming policies for certain attractions and is still in the progress of making recommendations.
Previously, Gov. DeWine stated that Ohio is simply not ready to hold mass gatherings yet and would like to analyze the infection trends from the recent reopenings before allowing Cedar Point to operate again.
