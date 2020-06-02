Demonstration over George Floyd’s death planned for outside of Cleveland police station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A peaceful protest is expected to take place outside of the Cleveland Division of Police’s First District station on the city’s West Side on Tuesday afternoon.
The organizers say they chose the First District station as the site of the gathering because the downtown Cleveland area is off limits while an emergency curfew enforced following Saturday’s protests over the death of George Floyd remains in effect.
Live streaming coverage will begin at approximately 3 p.m.
Some business owners were seen carrying firearms ahead of the planned protests, telling 19 News reporter Jim Nelson that they support the demonstrations, but are concerned about the potential for looting.
Other businesses closed ahead of the afternoon gathering while Cleveland police and Ohio National Guard members staged in the area.
In anticipation of the gathering, the Ohio Department of Transportation closed nearby ramps on I-71 at the request of the city of Cleveland.
