Digital message boards display name of George Floyd in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is paying tribute to George Floyd with a message on the digital kiosks in the downtown area.
“#GEORGEFLOYD” was seen displayed on the interactive message boards that were damaged during the tense demonstrations in downtown Cleveland over the weekend.
One specifically, on Euclid Avenue near Public Square was still operating and displaying Floyd’s name, even though surrounding buildings and windows were either smashed or defaced.
The interactive signs were introduced by the city of Cleveland in 2019 as a way to convey information and resources to visitors and residents.
