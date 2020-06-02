Family Craft time! How to make a Paper Chain Snake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
All you need is some colored paper and some basic supplies to create a toy snake that's a ton of fun to play with, and to make
This Paper Chain Snake slithers and slides along the ground, just like a real snake. But don’t worry, this snake is a friendly sort who just wants to play.
This is a craft you can really make your own. All you need is colored paper, a ruler, pen or pencil, scissors, tape, and markers or crayons. You can personalize your snake by choosing paper color, pattern, and the length of snake. The more links you make, the bigger it grows!
Check out how to make the paper chain snake in our how-to video above, and have a ssssssmashing good time creating it.
